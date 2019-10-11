Authorisation given to spend council Brexit money

The chief executive of Chichester District Council has been given the authority to spend £20,000 of no-deal Brexit money when and how she sees fit.

The council received £51,000 from the government to help it prepare for the impact of the UK’s decision to leave the EU and has so far spent £31,000 to pay for a fuel storage tank at the Westhampnett depot.

At a meeting at East Pallant House on Tuesday (October 1), members of the cabinet agreed that Diane Shepherd should be able to spend the rest of the money where needed without having to jump through the usual administrative hoops.

Mrs Shepherd told the meeting that there was no deadline on when the money needed to be spent and said that there might be more in the pipeline.

She added: “At the moment I’ve got no indication that we will get further funding but if we do leave with a no-deal Brexit on the 31st there may be more funding available for local authorities.

“If we need to act swiftly then we need to be able to release that funding quickly.”

If more Brexit money is received from the government, the chief executive will also have the authority to decide where that is spent.