Arundel A27 consultation is delayed

A consultation on improvements to the A27 around Arundel has been delayed.

Back in May 2018 Highways England revealed a modified version of 5a was the option it had chosen revealed a modified version of 5a was the option it had chosen.

Two legal challenges were launched against this decision, but both were withdrawn after HE said it would hold a fresh consultation as new information had become available.

This was due to be held in the spring this year.

But now the consultation will happen in late summer, according to Highways England’s website.

Nick Herbert, Arundel and South Downs MP, said: “Further non-statutory consultation for A27 Arundel bypass now late summer this year. Delay disappointing, caused partly by judicial reviews, plus ‘new information’. But funding still there, process continues. I’m confident this much needed, long overdue improvement will go ahead.”

According to a progress report on HE’s website: “Following our preferred route announcement in May 2018, we began carrying out our studies and surveys of the preferred route and surrounding area to progress preliminary design for the A27 Arundel bypass.

“In doing so, we have discovered new and important information that could affect our decision around the most appropriate option for the improvement scheme.

“Our priority is to ensure we fully consider our customers and communities in the design and delivery of all road improvement schemes, so we will be holding a further public consultation to ensure the option we choose is the best solution for the area – this is planned for late summer 2019.”

What do you think of the delay? Email the newsdesk.

Highways England has been approached for comment.