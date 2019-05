Arun District Council election results are due to be announced today (May 3).

All 54 seats are up for election, with the Conservatives defending a large majority.

However if the results in West Sussex mirror the national picture the Lib Dems could take a number of Tory seats, with Labour and independents also looking to make gains.

RESULTS:

BEACH LIB DEM Hold: Lib Dems James Walsh and Dan Purchese elected.