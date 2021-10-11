Ardingly Parish Council by-election called

An Ardingly parish council by-election is due to be held next month

The deadline for nominations is Friday October 29 at 4pm, with packs on Mid Sussex District Council’s website.

The deadline for new voter registration applications is Tuesday November 9, while voters have until 5pm on Wednesday November 10 to apply for a postal vote.

Recent home movers should check that they have updated the electoral register and will be eligible to vote.

The by-election itself will be held on Thursday November 25 following the resignation of Jeremy James.

Information about being a parish councillor is available on Ardingly Parish Council’s website.