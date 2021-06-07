Appeal date set for plan to convert Bognor care home into bedsits

Gatwick Bedsits Ltd was refused planning permission by Arun District Council to turn Aldwick House in Nyewood Lane into 38 bedsits.

The plans include demolishing the rear conservatory and building a single-storey extension with alterations to side elevations, new roof lights and an extra dormer window.

But Arun’s planning officers refused the change of use, citing severe parking problems in the area, a lack of usable amenity space for occupants as well as concerns about the development failing to safeguard amenities of neighbouring residents.

Former Aldwick House care home

The applicant then lodged an appeal against the decision.

A planning inspector appointed by the Secretary of State will open an appeal hearing on Tuesday June 22 at 10am.

This will be held as a virtual event run by an inspector in the usual way, but with the parties invited to join via Microsoft Teams or telephone.

Anyone wishing to attend the hearing must contact the planning inspectorate case officer Jenni Ball as soon as possible prior to the hearing, either by email ([email protected]) or telephone (0303 444 5282) after reading the hearing attendance information.

When contacting the case officer, people are asked to confirm whether they want to take an active part in the proceedings or attend only as an observer.

To take part using video, participants will need to have access to Microsoft Teams (via an app or web browser). This link gives further information: https://support.office.com/en-gb/teams. Alternatively, they can take part by telephone. Calls would be to an 020 number which will incur charges: https://www.gov.uk/call-charges