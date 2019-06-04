Anti-Trump rally: Activists march over state visit in Sussex

The demonstration in Brighton against the American President was organised by Brighton Antifascists, and saw people gather at Bartholomew Square at 6.30pm before marching through the city. Pictures by Tunde Alabi-Hundeyin.
Activists marched in a protest over Donald Trump's state visit to the UK last night (June 3).
