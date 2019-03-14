Anti-social behaviour, allowances and public toilets discussed at Arun council meeting
Topics included councillors’ allowances, a new secondary school, tributes to a former mayor, street names and anti-social behaviour.
Problems with seafronts installed on Bognor Regis’ seafront and regeneration of Littlehampton town centre were also discussed.
Tributes were paid to former four-time Bognor Regis mayor Sylvia Olliver who died last week. She was described as loving the town 'with a passion'. As well as a councillor she was a keen writer, poet and historian
A legal challenge against the council's decision to grant planning permission for a new Marks & Spencer food hall and pub off the A259 between Angmering and Rustington has been dropped, leader Gill Brown confirmed.
Lib Dem Francis Oppler described the situation with the newly installed public toilets on Bognor Regis' seafront as a 'disaster'. Months after installation they had to be closed due to defects discovered with the design.