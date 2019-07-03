Angmering to take another 525 new homes

An outline planning application for up to 525 new homes in Angmering has been approved unanimously by Arun District Council.

The 33-hectare site will be developed by Rydon and Gleeson and includes three hectares of employment land as well as play areas and ten hectares of open space.

Some 158 of the homes – 30 per cent – will be affordable.

Members of the development control committee were asked for their views about the access to the site – from Water Lane and Dappers Lane – while issues such as the design and layout will be decided at a later date.

The applicant did share a layout plan with the council but officers did not put it forward for approval because they ‘had concerns about it’.

As well as the new homes, the work will see a roundabout built at the junction of Water Lane and the A280, improvements to the junction of the A280/Titnore Lane/A27 roundabout, and plenty of footpath and cycleway improvements.

Rydon and Gleeson have agreed to pay around £7.5m in contributions for infrastructure improvements, including policing, transport, health and sport, as well as millions for a new primary school in the south of the village.

Other developments in the area have also contributed to the cost of the school – an issue Ricky Bower (Con, East Preston) described as ‘urgent’.

There were questions from some about when – and even if – the school would be built.

Neil Crowther, group head of planning, told the meeting: “This is the last of a long list of planning applications that are contributing to this scheme.

“With this included there would be probably over £8million secured already towards a new primary school on the site.

“This isn’t a new issue. This is an issue which we’ve been in discussion with the parish, the advisory group, the ward members with for probably seven or eight years now.

“This is the final piece in the jigsaw in terms of securing those contributions.”

This development was separate from another scheme for 175 homes south of Water Lane, which was supported by the committee in November.