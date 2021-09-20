Four winners were chosen for the 2021 award, each having contributed to the village in their own way.

Rita Williams and Geoff Gibbs were nominated for working tirelessly on the village’s behalf regarding objections for both Herons Farm and the South of Water Lane developments.

The council said they had been recognised for their ‘exceptional level of dedication and diligence’.

Angmering Parish Council chair Nikki Hamilton-Street, centre, presents the award for Angmering Medical Centre staff and Covid vaccination centre volunteers

Geoff was at the meeting last Monday to collect his award in person but Rita was unfortunately unable to attend.

Amanda ‘Sparkles’ Phillips was presented with her award by Angmering Parish Council chair Nikki Hamilton-Street.

Amanda was nominated for her amazing hard work and caring in the community, supporting struggling families with her Sparkles food parcels, as well as many other fundraising projects.

Also there in person to collect their awards were representatives from Angmering Medical Centre and volunteers from the Covid-19 vaccination centre.

Amanda 'Sparkle' Phillips receives her award from Angmering Parish Council chair Nikki Hamilton-Street

This amazing team was nominated because it worked tirelessly for the village and neighbouring villages under extreme pressure during the Covid crisis.

Mrs Hamilton-Street said: “We live in an amazing village. The pandemic has demonstrated that residents are there to support others, and ensure the community’s resilience. The recipients of the award are shining examples.

“Thanks to all those who nominated people and congratulations and a big thank you to all our winners.”

Fred Rowley was well known in the village and the award was created in his memory following his death in July 2014. Previous winners have included Angmering in Bloom and Roger Miles.

Fred was former treasurer of the village hall committee, as well as being responsible for its maintenance and often carrying out work on the hall himself.