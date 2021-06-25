Allotments in new development west of Chichester approved

Miller Homes and Vistry Group (previously Linden Homes) are bringing forward the first phase of 750 homes at Whitehouse Farm with construction already underway on the first parcels, spine road and country park.

The latest reserved matters application for allotment gardens, an electricity sub-station, parking, landscaping and informal open space just north of the existing Newlands Lane has been approved by Chichester District Council planning officers.

The allotments will be laid out in 27 plots within two parcels, with these separated by a central, landscaped area which incorporates a cycleway link.

Proposed layout of new allotments

The two areas are secured by 1.8m weldmesh fencing with lockable, gated access points at each end.