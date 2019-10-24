Adur and Worthing decision makers hear first-hand experiences of poverty

People living in poverty in Adur and Worthing are being asked to share their story with leaders in a bid to ensure decision makers hear first-hand experiences.

The Hear My Story project has been set up by the Adur and Worthing Poverty Truth Commission as part of its work helping to generate solutions for the area by enabling a greater understanding and building new relationships.

Bringing people together could help generate solutions by enabling a greater understanding and building new relationships. Picture: StockSnap from Pixabay

The community group is looking for people of all ages who are unwaged or on low wages, single parents, carers for someone with a disability or feeling excluded, either financially or socially.

Co-ordinator Wayne Green is a freelance adviser working in international relations and has been involved in social development issues regarding poverty and social exclusion in this area, having lived in Shoreham for more than 20 years.

He said: “We are looking for local people of Adur and Worthing who want to share their story and lived experiences with decision makers, so as to build relationships and seek meaningful change in a collaborative, safe space.”

Hear My Story meets every two weeks on Saturdays, from 10.30am to 11.30am at the Salvation Army’s Welcome In, Crescent Road, Worthing, and from 3pm to 4pm, at The Co-op Community Space in Ham Rod, Shoreham. The next meeting will be on Saturday, November 2.

Wayne added: “The aim is to learn from the experience and wisdom of the stories told by those in poverty and visa versa, leading to work on improvements for the area.

“We would love to hear from you, so please do contact us for more information, even if it just a quick question to help you decide if you are interested.”

Hear My Story arose out of the Shoreham Poverty Hearing, held in June 2016, when young people spoke about their experiences of living on the streets with others facing poverty and social exclusion.

For more information, visit povertytruthadurworthing.weebly.com or email povertytruthadurworthing@gmail.com.