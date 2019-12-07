Actor Hugh Grant visits Crawley

BAFTA and Goldon Globe winning actor Hugh Grant made an appearance in Crawley this afternoon (Saturday, December 7).

The star of Four Weddings and a Funeral and Love Actually made a guest appearance at the Langley Green Centre, where he was talking to Labour supporters ahead of the General Election.

Introduced by Crawley's Labour candidate Peter Lamb (centre, left) Hugh Grant (centre, right) outlined his views ahead of the election, before taking questions from the public and media.

He said: "I wish I could stand here and say I'm a Labour man and make you like me more but I'm not. I'm not anything. What I am is a bloke in a panic about the precipice we stand on in this country and I don't think this general election is like any other we've had in this country.

"The situation is grave. I have five children and I'm worried for them."

