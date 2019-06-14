Access changes to plan for 500 Hassocks homes

Changes to plans for 500 new homes in Hassocks have been made by developers behind the scheme.

Gleeson Strategic Land wants planning permission for land north of Clayton Mills off Ockley Lane and has submitted an outline application to Mid Sussex District Council.

illustrative masterplan for 500 homes off Ockley Lane, Hassocks

The plans have attracted a number of objections from residents, with one suggesting the development would mean Hassocks, Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath ‘will become one sprawling concrete jungle’.

Having reviewed consultation responses and after discussions with statutory consultees the developer has made some amendments to its application.

The most major are alterations to the proposed site access from Ockley Lane, which has been moved around eight metres to the south from the originally proposed location.

A section of the Ockley Lane carriageway would be realigned to the east to improve sight lines and visibility splays.

Access changes at proposed development for 500 homes in Hassocks off Ockley Lane

These works would require the translocation of a section of hedge and the re-siting of the existing ditch.

Amendments have also been made to the siting of the bus stop, pedestrian crossing and footway.

According to a cover letter from the application’s agent: “The revised access will provide increased visibility to and from the junction and has been designed to facilitate reduce vehicles speeds along Ockley Lane.

“WSCC intends to formalise the lower speed limit through a subsequent traffic regulation order.”

The letter goes on to say that Gleeson has agreed to fund a feasibility study for Network Rail to look at the options of improving the safety of the Woodside level crossing.

A number of revised documents have already been provided.

To comment on the changes to the application visit the council’s website using code DM/18/4979.