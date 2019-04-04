Police uncover ‘unpleasant weapon’ in Horsham park

Police have removed another weapon from the Horsham streets after discovering an ‘unpleasant item’ in a park.

Officers said an extendable baton was found in Pondtail Park, close to its entrance with Heath Way, yesterday (April 3).

Police described the baton as an ‘unpleasant weapon’ and said officers were set to destroy it.

On Twitter the force said: “This unpleasant item: found in Pondtail Park, #Horsham , off Heath Way. No excuse for weapon carrying, this one abandoned - maybe one of our patrols scared them into dumping it. We’re glad it’s off the streets, unsurprisingly we’re destroying it. Any info, let us know.”

The discovery follows the seizure of multiple other weapons from people in Horsham in recent weeks.

In the early hours of Monday morning police said a knife was found on a man when he was stopped and searched in the town centre.

Baton found in Pondtail Park. Photo by Horsham Police

Officers also seized a knuckleduster and a knife as well as £10,000 in cash and a quantity of drugs following patrols in the town centre in March.

