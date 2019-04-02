Police hunt for Cowfold jewel thieves

Police are hunting for thieves who stole jewellery from a house in Fairfield Court, Cowfold.

Officers say the theft happened some time between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday (March 27).

In a separate incident, thieves stole a lawn mower from a shed at a propety in Brighton Road, Shermanbury, overnight on March 26 and 27.

In other incidents, there was an attempted break-in at a property in Myrtle Close, Billingshurst, in the early hours of March 30.

And another attempted break-in was made at a house in Siskin Close, Horsham, between 11pm and 4am yesterday (April 1).

Police say that intruders tried to break in through patio doors but failed to get inside.