Police helicopter called to Billingshurst following major incidents

Reports are coming in of serious incidents in the Billingshurst area.

Emergency services are attending a crash which has blocked the A29 Stane Street in Adversane.

Meanwhile an eyewitness has told the County Times a police helicopter is currently circling over the Weald School and five police cars have spotted in Forge Way in Billingshurst.

Several other police cars have been seen patrolling the village along with police dog units, the eyewitness added.

Sussex Police has been approached for further details on the incidents.