Police eliminate man from enquiries over sudden death of Haywards Heath man

Police investigating the unexplained death of a Haywards Heath man have eliminated a man from their enquiries after he came forward.

Emergency services were called to block of flats in Cambridge Road, Hove, at 3.45am on Sunday (August 4), where a 39-year-old man from Haywards Heath had been found with injuries in the communal hallway, said police.

Police investigating the unexplained death of the Haywards Heath man have eliminated a man from their enquiries

Officers said he was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene.

His death is being treated as unexplained though not suspicious at this time, added police.

A photo was issued of a man officers wanted to speak to who they believed may have held vital information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Cath O’Connor said: “The man we were looking to trace presented himself at the police station and after speaking to him, we have eliminated him from our enquiries.

“Our investigation into the death is continuing and anyone with information which could help should contact us.”

Report online or call 101, quoting Operation Allsworth.

READ MORE: Maresfield man battling second brain tumour to brave the shave

Paragliding centre staff shocked after brazen burglar steals equipment worth £10,000

Hailsham residents’ bid to make town Makaton friendly