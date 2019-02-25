Police appeal follows car break-ins in Billingshurst

People in Billingshurst are being warned to be on the alert following a string of car break-ins.

Police say they received three reports of cars being targeted by thieves overnight on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile people in the village have taken to social media to warn their neighbours to lock up their vehicles.

They say that parked cars in East Street, Chestnut Road and Nightingale Walk have all breen targeted recently.

Sussex Police say that three of the latest incidents happened over the weekend in Birch Drive, St Gabriels Road and Caffyns Rise, Billingshurst.

A spokesman said: “Owners of two of the vehicles reported nothing as stolen and a bank card was reported as missing from the third.

“If anyone noticed any suspicious behaviour in this area at this time please report online (https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call 101 quoting 810 of 24/02.”