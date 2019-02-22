Police appeal after second raid on Horsham hairdressers

An appeal for witnesses has gone out from police following two burglaries at hair salons in Horsham.

Thieves broke into Vanity Hair Salon in Blackbridge Lane at around 11pm on Tuesday just days after another salon - Studio 2 in Coltsfoot Drive - was raided.

Sussex Police are now asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to report it online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/) or call them on 101 quoting 164 of 20/02.

The appeal was launched after thieves escaped with what is described as ‘a small amount of money’ from Vanity Hair Salon after the thieves smashed the front door.

Salon owner Megan Pearson said the burglars had used a crowbar to break their way in and ransacked the interior.

In the previous break-in, burglars fled with a safe containing around £800. The thieves forced open the back door of Studio 2 in Coltsfoot Drive just after 1am on February 14.

Other hairdressers in the area are now being warned to be on the alert.