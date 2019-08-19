Person trapped in car following crash at Wisborough Green

Emergency services are currently on the scene of a crash in which a person is reported to be trapped in a car at Wisborough Green.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service says that the car crashed into a tree on the B2133 road ar around 4.15pm.

A fire engine from Horsham and one from Billingshurst are currently at the scene and a heavy rescue vehicle is on its way from Crawley, along with an ambulance crew.

A spokesman said that crews were attempting to free a casualty trapped inside the car.

More as we get it.