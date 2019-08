Firefighters rescued a person after a fire broke out in a flat in Horsham last night.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said three fire engines were called to the property in Longfield Road at 11:30pm.

Police said a man was treated for smoke inhalation and the fire is not being treated as suspicious.

It followed the rescue of two women earlier that evening from a fire at flats in Arundel.

See more here: Two people rescued from flat fire in Arundel