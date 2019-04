A person has died after being struck by a train between Horsham and Three Bridges.

In a statement released by police this morning (April 11) officers said they were called to Crawley station at 5.30pm last night.

Paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

All lines between Horsham and Three Bridges station were blocked for more than three hours causing huge disruption throughout the evening.