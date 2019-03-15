Person dies after being struck by train between Horsham and Barnham

A person who was struck by a train on the railway lines between Horsham, Littlehampton and Barnham has died, police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Arundel station just after 2.15pm following reports a person had been hit by a train at a level crossing at Offham north.

Police said paramedics also attended but the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesman said: “Officers are now working to identify the person and inform their family. This incident is not currently being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Rail services between the two stations have been cancelled and delayed by up to 45 minutes following the incident.

Lines are currently blocked and Southern Rail said stations several stations are not currently being served. They include Christs Hospital, Billingshurst, Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel.

The rail provider added some services are being diverted via Hove and it was in process of arranging replacement bus services to call at the stations affected.

Disruption is expected to last until 6pm.