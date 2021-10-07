Zip-wire ride ticked off bucket list for Horsham woman with Parkinson’s

“My diagnosis has changed my life considerably. I have a tremor, difficulty climbing stairs, walking any distance and my movements have become slower over the years. My coordination has also been affected. Exercise is something which helps, as it keeps me moving and improves my coordination. I was really looking forward to this event as I enjoy a challenge, and my stepdaughter Katie joined me. It’s another tick on my bucket list – I’ve abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, done a tandem skydive, wing walking and abseiled down Guildford Cathedral.”