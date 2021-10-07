Zip-wire ride ticked off bucket list for Horsham woman with Parkinson’s
A Horsham woman with Parkinson’s took on England’s longest and fastest zip wire, fundraising for Parkinson’s UK after being diagnosed 11 years ago.
A Horsham woman with Parkinson’s took on England’s longest and fastest zip wire, fundraising for Parkinson’s UK after being diagnosed 11 years ago.
Jacqui Allen, 58, took on the challenge at Bluewater Shopping Centre, Dartford, on Sunday, September 26.
She said: “I want to raise awareness of Parkinson’s, its effects and also help raise much-needed funds for research into a cure.
“My diagnosis has changed my life considerably. I have a tremor, difficulty climbing stairs, walking any distance and my movements have become slower over the years. My coordination has also been affected. Exercise is something which helps, as it keeps me moving and improves my coordination. I was really looking forward to this event as I enjoy a challenge, and my stepdaughter Katie joined me. It’s another tick on my bucket list – I’ve abseiled down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, done a tandem skydive, wing walking and abseiled down Guildford Cathedral.”
Leigh-Beth Stroud, regional fundraiser at Parkinson’s UK, said: “We are incredibly grateful to Jacqui for supporting Parkinson’s UK with this challenge.
“Our incredible fundraisers help us drive forward the groundbreaking research we need to transform the lives of people affected.”
Donate at https://events.parkinsons.org.uk/fundraisers/jacquieallen