Your chance to be a Community First Responder in West Sussex

The South East Coast Ambulance Service is on the lookout for more people to become Community First Responders (CFRs) in the new year.

SECAmb is looking to recruit CFRs in a number of areas in West Sussex including; the Witterings; Midhurst; South Harting; Emsworth; Chilgrove; Thorney Island; Petworth; Arundel; Ashington; Selsey Bill; West Chiltington; Storrington and Billingshurst.

An ambulance service spokesman said: “CFRs are members of the community who provide voluntary support for SECAmb, working alongside frontline ambulance crews, responding to selected emergency calls within a short distance of where they live or work.

“Providing emergency care and reassurance until the arrival of ambulance crews, this is a highly rewarding role which helps fellow community members in their hour of need.

“Successful applicants will be given comprehensive training to be able to deal with emergencies and will receive ongoing support from SECAmb and other members of the local team. Applicants must be aged over 18 and be able to volunteer a minimum of 20 hours each month.”

SECAmb head of community engagement, David Wells, said, despite being challenging, it is ‘one of the most rewarding community voluntary roles which exists’.

He added: “CFRs help save lives and deliver emergency care across the country every single day. This is an opportunity for people to do exactly that within their own communities.

“We’re looking for people who display kindness and compassion in everything they do and who want to make a positive difference to their community.

“I’d encourage anyone who thinks the role might suit them to look into it further and consider applying.”

There is a formal application process with interviews taking place in Tangmere in February followed by training over a number weekend dates in May.

Further details are available at https://www.jobs.nhs.uk/xi/search_vacancy/ by searching for Community First Responder under Sussex.

All applications must be received via NHS Jobs by January 12.