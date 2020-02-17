Young people benefit from Storrington Village Day as organisers plan for 2020 event

Young people have benefited from last year’s Storrington Village Day as organisers begin to plan for this year’s event.

Cheque donations totalling £4,250 have been awarded to eight organisations in the community after the free annual fun day was revived in 2019. The village day will return for 2020 on Saturday, June 27, between 1pm-5pm on the Hormare Recreation Ground, Storrington, and is led by The Rotary Club of Storrington and Pulborough District with strong support from Storrington and Sullington Parish Council and local community clubs and groups. Tony Vaughan, last year’s village day committee chairman, said: “We were delighted to see the successful revival of Storrington Village Day and it is great to see money raised at this very popular community event going straight back into supporting our young people in Storrington.” Each of the groups will use the money to go towards a variety of different purposes including coach trips, modernising facilities, a computerised school library loan system, and the purchase of a minibus. The beneficiaries all received cheques from Rotarians Tony Vaughan or Ken Collins, who thanked the recipient organisations and their leaders – many of whom are volunteers – for the work they do with young people in the community. This year’s event is also hoped to be a success, and promises a fun day comprising singing and dancing by local school children, a funfair and games, dog show, Morris Dancing, bar and barbecue, Lions giant book fair, grand raffle, a display of classic cars from SADCASE enthusiasts, a scarecrow building competition, teas and cakes, as well as lots of charity, craft and trade stalls. New committee chairman, Rotary President Mark Foss, is keen to have a big village input and is encouraging as many groups as possible to join in and contribute to a fun day for the whole community. All proceeds from the event will be used to support many village activities for young people.

1st Sullington & Storrington Scouts, Cubs & Beavers receiving a cheque for £1,000 from Rotarian Tony Vaughan

2464 (Storrington) Squadron ATC receiving a cheque for £500 from Rotarian Tony Vaughan

2nd Storrington Guides receiving a cheque for £500 from Rotarian Tony Vaughan

Maxwell Smith from Thakeham, who suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, receiving £250 from Rotarian Tony Vaughan after his dad held a stall at last year's Storrington Village Day

