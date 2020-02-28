Young entrepreneurs take part in annual speed-networking event in Crawley

Young entrepreneurs took part in a 10th annual speed-networking event held in Crawley.

The entrepreneurial initiative in the South East, Young Start-up Talent (YST), hosted the event at Basepoint Business Centre.

Participants at this year's event held at Basepoint Business Centre in Crawley

A selection of young entrepreneurs from around the region took part all hoping to inspire and impress business professionals from the area. Each candidate was competing for their place in the final, bringing them one step closer to being announced as the winner of the prize fund of business products and services.

The initiative ‘Young Start-up Talent’ was first in launched at Basepoint in Crawley in 2010 and has since expanded across the South of England and London.

With its 10th year in full swing, YST is proud to work alongside a host of businesses, all of which support the next generation of young entrepreneurs in the South East.

Sponsors for the region include companies such as Thales UK, NatWest, Grant Thornton, Caridon Property, Basepoint Business Crawley, Gatwick Diamond Business, Crawley and Reigate Borough Councils, Sussex Chamber of Commerce, Fastsigns and many more.

The young business minds pitched their business ideas on a 1-2-1 basis to each of the business professionals that attended the event. The candidates had just 10 minutes to convince the sponsors of the feasibility and originality of their business, while also showing their entrepreneurial passion and creativity.

The winner of the prize fund of business products and services will be announced at a showcase final on April 2 at 7am at a breakfast event at Thales in Manor Royal.

Rebecca Gatinessi, regional manager for Basepoint, who has been part of the initiative since its inception, said “It’s always a pleasure to host this event and exciting to meet the next generation of young entrepreneurs”.

Akeel Alidina of Caradon Property, and a business mentor, said “It’s always a good to invest time into future talent. Some inspiring ideas and with the right guidance, there is some real success stories in the making”.

New to the panel of business professionals this year was John O’Mahony, partner at Grant Thornton, who said: “We heard some great business ideas and met a group of very bright, entrepreneurial young people”.

While fellow judge and sponsor, John Redfearn of NatWest, added: “I was very impressed with the entrepreneurial talent this year”.

Finalist, Logan Leckie, said: “I found the session to be informative, engaging and learnt a great deal from the session that I hadn’t thought of before”.

Another finalist, Carmel Kalani, who pitched via video conference link during the event, added: “Thank you to all those involved in the Young Start-up Talent project for all the support so far - very excited for the rest of the process.”

To find out more about Young Start-up Talent please visit: www.youngstartuptalent.co.uk. To attend the showcase final please email: admin@youngstartuptalent.co.uk