Young dancers from Crawley perform at Her Majesty's Theatre in London

Young dancers from Crawley performed in a Christmas show in London's West End.

The 32 dancers took part in the Stars In Our Eyes Christmas Gala at Her Majesty's Theatre performing ballet and modern theatre dance routines.

The group of six to 17-year-olds were all members of The Louise Ryrie School based in St Elizabeth's Church in Northgate.

They had trained for a few months to take part in the gala performance.

Proud parents travelled to watch the dancers perform. Diana Phillips said: "It was truly amazing. I cried with pride." Monica Velasco-Bunn said: "It really was an amazing performance. The dancers did brilliantly."