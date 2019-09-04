Yet another Christmas market plan for Chichester – but ice-rink not booked in

An alternative Christmas market application is being put to the council – but there is still no confirmation the ice rink will return this year.

A report to an upcoming meeting of Chichester District Council’s Overview and Scrutiny Committee found the chief cost to the council of running the ice-rink in Priory Park last year was around £7,000 of officer time spent dealing with complaints.

Asked whether the ice-rink would be returning to the city, a district council spokesperson said it was ‘in discussions’ with operating company S3K Limited.

She said: “Unfortunately they have not confirmed to us if they are interested in running an ice rink again this year.

“However, we have received an application for a festive market in the city and if consent is given and the event goes ahead, we hope it will enhance the other Christmas festivities taking place this year.

“This supports the Chichester Vision to provide a year-round programme of events, festivals and activities for residents and visitors.

“We appreciate that many people enjoyed last year’s ice skating rink, and this is something that we will continue to explore for future years.”

The latest festive market plan is a different application to the chalet-style market plan recently withdrawn by the district council.

The application is understood to be going through the statutory process and is not yet available to view on the district council planning portal.