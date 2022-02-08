The class from Warden Park Primary School, Haywards Heath, were inspired to protest after learning about the environment and Greta Thunberg.

The children handmade cardboard posters with various slogans including ‘save our planet’ and ‘stop cutting down trees’.

They then marched outside the school gates, with an audience of parents, chanting ‘save our planet’ and ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’.

Pupils Sam Downer and Scarlett Pye explained that the class had read the book ‘Greta and the Giants’ by Zoe Tucker, a children’s book is inspired by Greta Thunberg’s stand to save the planet.

Sam and Scarlett continued by saying that the class had learned various ways to help save the planet including litter picking and recycling.

The Year 2 class feel very strongly about saving the future of our planet and are planning to help the wider community by making posters, litter picking around the area and designing compost bins for the whole school to use.

