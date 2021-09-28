Held at the village hall in Yapton on Saturday, the show welcomed more than 110 visitors to see the 218 items displayed by 35 entrants.

Show secretary David Donovan said: “A number of those involved were newcomers, of whom some became members on the day. Organisations such as the Cottage Gardeners do need to recruit new faces.

“In horticultural terms, the show was a fine example of the community at work. There were dahlias, some of which were quite excellent quality, a range of pot plants and cut flowers from the garden, and an intriguing selection of vegetables and fruits.

Yapton Cottage Gardeners’ Society autumn show. Pictures: Gill Henry

“Just as interesting were the entries for the cookery and preserves classes, for which the judge had to spend much time in her deliberations.

“The remaining sections had their highlight in the well-supported flower arranging classes. There were also photographic images and handicraft entries but only a token children’s presence.”

Side stalls included greetings cards, garden plants, baked items and preserves, a strategically-placed tombola at the entrance to the hall, the raffle and a busy refreshments counter, seemingly running non-stop for the duration.

Eva Pendreich, club chair, presented prizes and not for the first time, it was Barry Moore who excelled. He took the Edith Godfrey Trophy for most points in the show, had the best vegetable exhibit, a collection of three different kinds, winning the Deegan Shield, and finished with the Silver Medal of the National Dahlia Society for the best vase. Runner-up with the Bronze Medal was Alan Humphrey.

For most points in the fuchsia classes, the Joan Waddington Memorial Trophy went to Eva, and the Junior Autumn Cup went to brother and sister Ted and Mabel Coomber, a joint first prize for one entry apiece.

Other first prize winners were Andy Mitchell, Irene Jordan, Liesma Mezulis, Barbara Coomber, Molly Tupper, Anne Hollis, Ted Love, Graham Coomber, Roy Phillips, Peter Collett, David Donovan, Margaret Elkin, Alan Thew, Annabelle Heath, Mary Liverman, H. Dear, Elaine Cordingley, Rebecca Lewis and John Knight.

The society’s next flower show will be the spring show on March 25.