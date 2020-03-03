Worthing winners chosen for area final of 2020 International Speech and Evaluation Competition

Worthing Speakers Club hosted an exceptional line-up of speakers for its 2020 International Speech and Evaluation Competition.

The audience at the Burlington Hotel in Worthing was treated to three speeches from first-time competitors, on fire walking, adventure running and the secrets of real joy.

Winners Mike Priest, left, and Toby Wilson with president Amy Jones

Mike Priest walked away with the title of best international speech and Toby Wilson won the evaluation contest.

They both now go on to represent Worthing at the area final in Pulborough on March 21.

Worthing Speakers Club, part of Toastmasters International, meets on the first and third Thursday of the month at 7.15pm at The Burlington Hotel, Worthing. Members are provided with the opportunity to improve public speaking skills at a pace suitable to their confidence level.