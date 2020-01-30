Worthing wellbeing event includes free health MOTs

Blood pressure checks and wellbeing MOTs will be available at a free health and wellbeing event at Sight Support Worthing.

A number of organisations are taking part in the event at the Rowlands Road headquarters on Thursday, February 27, from 10am to 1pm.

Free blood pressure checks will be available

Roz Naylor-Smith, community liaison for Sight Support Worthing, said: “This free event will feature organisations providing care and support services, as well as those involved in addressing a wide range of health-related problems, including sight and hearing loss, maintaining fitness, dementia social isolation.”

Confirmed attendees include 4Sight Vision Support, Action for Deafness, Adur and Worthing Wellbeing, Age UK, Care for Veterans, Carers Support West Sussex, Dementia Alliance Worthing, Guild Care, Macular Society, South Downs Leisure and Time to Talk Befriending.

Worthing mayor Hazel Thorpe and her consort Robin Rogers, Sight Support Worthing president Bob Smytherman and Val Turner, Worthing Borough Council’s executive member for health and wellbeing.

Visitors will be able to have a free blood pressure check and wellbeing MOT, and free tea and coffee will be available.