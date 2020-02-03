Worthing veterans plan event ‘like no other’ to mark 75th anniversary of VE Day

Worthing Veterans Association has taken over the running of all military events in the town, including a two-day extravaganza to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day.

The charity, which provides social and welfare support for the armed forces community, stepped in following last year’s retirement of Janet Goldsbrough-Jones as long-standing organiser of the annual West Sussex Armed Forces Weekend at Steyne Gardens.

Worthing Veterans Association chairman Steve Hinton with Chelsea Pensioners Bill Houston, left, and John West. Photo by Derek Martin DM1862456a

With plans for a two-day event in May to commemorate Victory in Europe Day, the association has put out an appeal for help to raise £5,000 towards costs.

Steve Hinton, association chairman, added: “The Worthing veterans are aiming to put on a two-day event like no other celebration seen in Worthing.

“We have World War Two tanks, military displays, song and dance from the 1940s, as well as a competition for the local cadet forces to take part in, a street party for some of the local children and a veterans dinner afterwards.”

The Band of the Grenadier Guards will be opening the VE Day event on Friday, May 8, with a march through town and there will be a flypast by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Mr Hinton added: “The RAF will also attend with climbing walls and flight simulators, and a military vehicle enthusiasts club will bring war bikes, staff cars and machine gun carriers.

“Day two will be a traditional town fair but we will also be holding a children’s street party for some of Worthing’s disadvantaged children.”

Worthing Veterans Association will also be hosting the annual Armed Forces Day at the end of June and other smaller commemorations throughout the year.

Mr Hinton said: “In order to help us pay for all of this, we are looking for sponsors or donations.”

Anyone willing to donate cash or services for 2020 is asked to contact fundraising member Sid Hunt on 01903 260572.

