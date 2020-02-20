Worthing students win place in final of Dance Live!

Durrington dancers are thrilled to be through to the final of Dance Live!, a new annual competition for schools and colleges.

The 120-strong team from Durrington High School in Worthing won its heat at Portsmouth Guildhall last week and will now progress to the final in April, along with Richard Taunton Sixth Form College in Southampton and The Angmering School, which were second and third in the heat.

Durrington High School dancers are flying high after winning a place in the final of Dance Live!

Mrs Emily Isham, director of performing arts, said: “I am so proud of this team. They were professional, supportive and hard working in taking on this new venture.”

West End performer Charlie Donnelly, a former Durrington High student, offered invaluable support with the challenging choreography.

The school has previously seen success in the UK Rock Challenge but the nationwide competition was cancelled this year.

Mrs Isham said: “Having taken part in Rock Challenge for so many years, the team were delighted to have the opportunity to perform in a new and exciting competition.

“The team have been working hard on their seven-minute piece since September, rehearsing every Friday after school. Everyone involved has shown incredible dedication and had a wonderful time.”

The chosen piece, entitled Fearless and Therefore Powerful, was an exploration of Mary Shelley’s novel Frankenstein. The performance told the story of the scientist’s journey, detailing his obsessive pursuit to create a human, exploring his varied emotions when faced with the reality of his creation and ultimately exposing the tragedy within the tale.

The excited students arrived at Portsmouth Guildhall at midday and after a fun hip-hop lesson, had a half-hour slot on stage, to rehearse with full lighting.

They then moved to a separate space for another 30 minutes, to polish and perfect their piece before the evening performance.

Villagers in a scene from Fearless and Therefore Powerful

The rest of the afternoon was spent getting ready, including hair, costume and make-up.

Mrs Isham said: “This is always a great part of the day, as the students chat and work together to create incredible results.”

Ellie Symmonds, learning supervisor, had her work cut out with hair and make up for the students playing monsters, and she worked tirelessly on the task.

Six schools were competing in the heat and Durrington was the fifth to perform, so it was a nervy wait for the students.

Mrs Isham said: “When they got on the stage, they were all outstanding. The hard work that had gone into the piece really shone through and it was a flawless performance. They skipped off the stage feeling happy and proud, knowing they had all done their best.”

Representatives from each school were invited on stage for the results. Third place was announced as The Angmering School and second place as Richard Taunton, so the nerves increased as everyone from the Durrington team now knew it was either first place for them, or not progressing to the finals.

Mrs Isham said: “The screams and jumps for joy erupted when Durrington High School was awarded first place. The team will now go on to take part in the Dance Live final on Saturday, April 25.

“It is a huge achievement to have come first, especially as all other schools included sixth form students. At Durrington High School, everyone is welcome to join the Dance Live team and inclusivity is at the heart of the piece. This was acknowledged in one of the judges’ comments, ‘you all had the opportunity to shine’.

“Thanks to Portsmouth Guildhall for putting on such a superb competition, we have been looked after so well and it has been such a pleasure to be part of the first Dance Live competition.”

Other staff involved included Lizzie Wolstenholme, Louise Wallis-Tayler, April Cross, Annie Hewett, Kathy Hughes and Sam Hodnett.