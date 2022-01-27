Worthing students praised for wonderful acts of kindness

Steven Jeffery, headteacher, regularly reminds his students of this core part of the Sion Shool ethos, so he was delighted to hear of two recent examples of consideration shown in the community.

He was asked to present a hamper of chocolate to year-nine student Kitty-Mae Hughes as a thank you from the family of a man she had befriended on the bus.

Kitty-Mae often met the man when she travelled to school in the morning. She would offer him her seat when it was busy and they had many a conversation on the journey.

Kitty-Mae Hughes with Sion School headteacher Steven Jeffery

After he passed away, the family contacted Mr Jeffery to commend Kitty-Mae for her kindness to their father over many months. They commented on the beautiful hand-drawn cards she gave him and said he treasured them.

Year-four student Ethan Welikele also came in for praise, after saving up all last year to buy Christmas presents for sick children.

He would divide his pocket money between two piggy banks, one for spending and the other for good causes. In December, he pooled his money with his sister Anaya and the pair made up gift bags for children staying in Bluebell Ward at Worthing Hospital over Christmas.

Sion School pupils Ethan and Anaya Welikele with their gift bags

Mr Jeffery said: “I am so proud of both of these students. Our motto is something which is part of the fabric of the school and we encourage our students to think of others and what they can do for them. These acts of kindness are truly ‘Consideration Always’ in action.”

