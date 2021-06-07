Worthing Striders litter pick ‘quite an eye-opener’

Members of the running club carried out the community litter pick on Sunday, meeting at West Worthing Tennis Club car park at 8.45am and covering several routes around the area, including Highdown Hill.

Organiser Peter Jenkins said: “Despite just starting to get over lockdown, it was good to see Worthing Striders Liz, Laura, Vicky, Jacky, Tony, Col, Kevin, Sean, Barbara, Dan, Luke and myself, and councillors Dan Humphreys and Sean McDonald, getting out there and picking up ten large blue bags of rubbish in a two-hour period over just a fraction of our Highdown running and training area.

“Quite an eye opener as to how much rubbish is out in the countryside and on our streets!

Worthing Striders filled ten large blue bags with rubbish in a two-hour litter pick

“The next pick will be later in the year, when the vegetation has died down to reveal this summer’s bounty.