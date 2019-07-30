Worthing solicitor takes on Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 for CYCALL adapted cycling scheme

Worthing solicitor Tim Ransley will be cycling in the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 46 to raise money for an adapted bicycle scheme - having had permission from his five-year-old daughter.

Tim, an associate solicitor at Bennett Griffin, is supporting CYCALL, which runs adapted cycling sessions at Brooklands Park in Worthing and Lancing Beach Green.

Solicitor Tim Ransley is supporting the CYCALL scheme in Worthing and Lancing

He learned about the recently-launched community interest company when founder Martine Walters visited his office for a Dementia Friends course, led by his colleague Ian Macara.

Tim said: “Working alongside people who have suffered life-changing injuries through no fault of their own, I knew that I wanted to cycle the Ride London for a charity that was making cycling more accessible to those that would ordinarily find it too hard.

“When I heard this was actually going on in my home town, I was made up.”

The only snag was the date of the ride, as it is on August 4, his daughter’s sixth birthday.

Tim said: “I had to run it past her first but she gave me permission, as long as I was there for her party the day before.”

Tim will be cycling 46 miles from Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, through London and Surrey, hoping to beat his £500 target to help fund new adapted cycling equipment for disabled adults and children.

Martine said: “We are thrilled that he has chosen to do this for CYCALL. It is very special because Rob and I were inspired to launch CYCALL after visiting a similar scheme at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

“The support of the local community is very special to us. With the money Tim is raising, we will be able to purchase a hand-propelled trike for children. This means that even more children can access cycling.”

To sponsor Tim, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/timransley

To find out more about CYCALL’s adapted cycling sessions, visit www.facebook.com/groups/cycall