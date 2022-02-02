Organised by Worthing School Sports Association, the competition set children the task of learning a set floor and apparatus routine involving rolls, balances and jumps.

The gymnastics team enjoyed practising their moves over several weeks before putting their routine to the test in front of judges.

Springfield Infant School won the recent year two gymnastics competition for schools in Worthing

Headteacher Mrs Becky Wycherley said: “I am so proud of our gymnastics team. They worked hard and it has paid off.”

