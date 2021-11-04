Income from the shop in Strand Parade covers the charity’s running costs but volunteer shop workers are proving hard to find and as a result, it cannot open the shop as much as it would like.

Shop manager Jo said: “Since Covid, it’s become difficult to recruit and retain volunteers, which is frustrating because we would like to open more hours but just don’t have the staff.

“We’re conscious of how much the work of Worthing Samaritans depends on the shop and we would really love to have more help.

Worthing Samaritans charity shop volunteers Pauline and Bob

“Our volunteers find it really fulfilling working in the shop. You meet new people every day, use your skills and know that every penny from items you sell goes towards the life-saving work of Worthing Samaritans.”

Anyone interested is invited to pop into the shop at 23 The Boulevard, Goring, to find out more or email [email protected]

Anne Copeland, Worthing Samaritans director, said: “Giving a day or just half a day per week to our Worthing Samaritans shop is an enjoyable, satisfying role.

“Our existing volunteers do a great job but cannot do it all. We would like to be able to open the shop fully, both to provide a valuable service to the local community and to make the best of this opportunity to fund our work.”