Worthing Samaritans turns Blue Monday into Brew Monday

Worthing Samaritans volunteers have been offering free tea bags and chatting to passengers at Worthing Railway Station for Brew Monday, the charity’s take on Blue Monday.

People were encouraged to beat the winter blues by getting together for a warming cuppa, to help combat loneliness and raise vital funds for Samaritans.

Supporter Sophie Badman with Worthing Samaritans at Worthing Railway Station for Brew Monday, the charity's take on Blue Monday

The team from Worthing Samaritans spent most of the day at the station, handing out tea bags, pens and leaflets with listening tips, explaining how to really listen to what people are saying.

Among them was Sophie Badman from Littlehampton, who featured in this year’s national Christmas campaign for the charity.

Liz Riach, Worthing Samaritans director, said: “It was great to have the chance to cheer people up with the promise of a cup of tea. We spoke to dozens of people. Samaritans is a very well-known charity and many people offered their thanks and good wishes to our volunteers.”

The day was supported by Network Rail.

Worthing Samaritans is looking for more volunteers to be trained to take calls at its Lennox Road office. Visit www.samaritans.org/worthing