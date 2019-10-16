Worthing Samaritans’ Tour de Sussex Branches will cover 150 miles

Supporters of Worthing Samaritans are planning a static cycle ride covering the distance between all six Sussex branches of Samaritans.

The Tour de Sussex Branches is part of the branch’s 50th anniversary celebrations, helping to raise awareness of the charity’s work.

Volunteers will take it in turns to pedal on two exercise bikes, with the aim of covering a combined distance of 150 miles.

Patrick Woodward, volunteer, said: “We hope this fun event will attract lots of support and raise the profile of Worthing Samaritans.

“We would love to see lots of people cheering us on and maybe getting on one of the bikes and joining in the ride.”

The ride is planned for Saturday, October 26, at the Guildbourne Centre in Worthing from 10am to 4pm. Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman will be officially starting the ride.

Patrick said: “Members of the public are also invited to take part and help raise funds for Worthing Samaritans.

“The ride will take in the six Samaritans branches from Bognor Regis to Hastings and a map will show progress on the day.”

Worthing Samaritans opened as an independent branch, affiliated to the national Samaritans charity, in April 1969 and in the first year took 175 calls.

Now, 50 years on, volunteers in Worthing answer more than 25,000 phone calls, 1,500 emails and 2,000 texts each year.

Patrick said: “Worthing Samaritans receives no central funding and has to raise funds to keep going. About 100 volunteers give their time to answer calls, texts, emails and see personal callers at the office in Lennox Road, Worthing.”

More information about Worthing Samaritans can be found at www.samaritans.org/worthing