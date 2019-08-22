Worthing’s popular Oxfam bookshop celebrates birthday by adding clothing to its range

Oxfam bookshop in Worthing town centre has had a bit of a revamp to celebrate its 13th birthday at the current site.

Manager Teresa Boyle and volunteers laid on a buffet lunch for customers, complete with a decorated birthday cake.

Manager Teresa Boyle and volunteers with the birthday cake at Oxfam bookshop, which now includes a range of donated clothes for sale as well

She said: “We have been a presence in the town for about 30 years, the last 13 at Montague Street, previously at 8 The Broadway, Brighton Road.

“I am passionate about the good work we do to alleviate overseas poverty, staffed by loyal diverse volunteers who selflessly give their time.

“We also help our volunteers in giving them confidence and competencies to work in the private sector, i.e. paid work where their diverse health issues may have prevented them paid work in the past.”

To mark the occasion, a new clothing line was launched, featuring donated items for men and women, plus a Christmas range of new goods will be added soon.

Teresa said: “We remain a bookshop and the books remain the focus but we have a lot of visitors from coach parties who ask about clothes, so it adds something for them.”

The clothes are mainly the surplus from the online business, which is operated from the first floor of the shop.

Teresa said: “We sell online and that business has been going for 11 years. We had a surplus and it was suggested we put these clothes into the shop.

“We really want to build on the online business but we have not got enough volunteers to do justice to what we have. We have about 43 great volunteers, more would be most welcome.”

Teresa has managed Oxfam shops in Sussex since 1996.