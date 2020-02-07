Worthing’s Broadwater District NSPCC raises record amount at annual quiz night

Supporters of the NSPCC in Worthing are thrilled to have raised a record-breaking amount for the children’s charity at their annual quiz night.

The team at Broadwater District NSPCC welcomed 130 people, the largest crowd in the event’s history, to Durrington Community Centre on Saturday, January 25, and £2,108 was raised.

Broadwater District NSPCC representatives Katy Henwood, Carole Naunton and William Naunton with Rosemary Hannam, secretary of the South and Mid Sussex Branch NSPCC, third left

Carole Naunton, Broadwater District NSPCC representative, said she was thrilled with the event’s success and the funds raised.

She added: “We were delighted to have such fantastic support for our event. The generosity of our enthusiastic quiz teams helped us raise a record amount this year, enough to deliver the NSPCC’s invaluable Speak out, Stay safe programme in four local primary schools.

“The programme is an indispensable way of helping equip children with the knowledge and understanding of how to stay safe and speak out if they are worried about abuse or neglect.”

The quiz was held on Burns Night, so knowledge of Scotland was inevitably tested, along with trivia on topics such as China, music, sport, entertainment and history.

The fun evening included a table-top brain-teaser on tube stations across London and an entertaining game of heads and tails.

Carole said: “A well-deserved prize was awarded to the brainiest team and the raffle was a winner, too, with plenty of prizes donated by guests and local companies. Tesco in West Durrington made a generous contribution towards the food and Myra Jasper, Tesco community champion, who arranged the donation, was present on the night.”

For more information on the NSPCC and the Speak out, Stay safe programme, visit www.nspcc.org.uk