Worthing Rangers leader wins Peter Sell Annual Award to help grow the division

Girguiding in Worthing has been given a boost with the Peter Sell Annual Award going to Rangers in the Cissbury division.

The Leslie Sell Charitable Trust gives up to £5,000 each year to support Scouting or Girlguiding activities, and Worthing Cissbury Rangers was recently selected to receive the maximum award.

Karen Hopper, Worthing Cissbury division ranger adviser, with Worthing youth mayor Jimi Taylor

Karen Hopper, Worthing Cissbury division ranger adviser, said: “Honestly, I didn’t expect to be successful but I thought I would give it a go. I’m so glad I did. This incredible amount of money is going to make a real difference to our growth and retention activities in the division.”

She made the application last September, with a plan to grow and retain Rangers in the division. Her application requested £5,000 to help to widen involvement by holding career fairs at local schools for 14 to 16-year-olds and colleges for 16 to 18-year-olds, thereby offering opportunities to more than 2,700 young women in Worthing.

Karen explained: “On average, 90 per cent of Guides, ten to 14-year-olds, do not move on to Rangers in the division. The money will be used to purchase a laptop, projector, projector screen, display boards, promotional material, Ranger and Young Leader uniforms, resources for activities, etc.

“We have already set up a closed Facebook group for others to borrow some of the resources. We hope to run our first market stall event at Bohunt School in February.”

The award is dedicated to Peter Sell, who died in 2007. He was a refugee from Hungary in 1956 and he met Leslie Sell through Scouting. Leslie gave him a home and supported his application for British nationality. As a mark of thanks, Peter changed his surname from Varga to Sell and he became a trustee, later chairman, of the Leslie Sell Charitable Trust.

Trustees welcome applications that will encourage people to engage with Scouting or Guiding who have not previously done so.