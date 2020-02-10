Worthing pupils learn consequences of fast fashion

Fashionistas at a Worthing school learned about responsible fashion buying and the damage clothing can do to the environment during a visit to a boutique for pre-loved clothing.

The eco committee and fashion designers’ club at Our Lady of Sion Junior School joined forces for the visit to Willow & Eve in Rustington.

The children were tested on their knowledge of fast fashion and asked about the management of their own wardrobes

Boutique owner Yvette Stubbs and fashion blogger Karen Skagerlind welcomed pupils to the store in Sea Lane. They explained the background to the business, encouraging people to stop feasting on fast fashion and to savour slow style instead.

The children were shocked to learn 300,000 tonnes of clothing are thrown away each year. They watched a film tracking the lifecycle of a basic t-shirt, illustrating the damage to the environment caused by just one item and a throw-away attitude.

Mrs Jo Beard, marketing director, said: “Ms Stubbs showed the children how to find out the origin of garments from their labels, all part of raising their awareness of responsible fashion buying.

“The junior school is the holder of the Eco Schools Silver Award and is currently working towards its Green Flag status.”