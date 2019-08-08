Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Pic Steve Robards SR1919351 SUS-190708-181857001

Worthing Play Day 2019 in pictures

Families had a fantastic time at Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green yesterday. Organised by Worthing Playday Association, the event featured stalls, entertainers and fun activities.

Comments from those attending included ‘another fabulous day for all’, ‘what an amazing day’ and ‘fantastic event’. Family fun continues in Worthing today at Picnic in the Park in Tarring.

Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Picture: Steve Robards SR1919444
Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Picture: Steve Robards SR1919444
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Picture: Steve Robards SR1919342
Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Picture: Steve Robards SR1919342
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Picture: Steve Robards SR1919345
Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Picture: Steve Robards SR1919345
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Picture: Steve Robards SR1919356
Worthing Play Day on Broadwater Green. Picture: Steve Robards SR1919356
JPI Media Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4