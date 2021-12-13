Kieran Cleeves, 29, from Heene Terrace, Worthing, developed a passion for photography during his time working at Brighton and Hove Albion Football Club in a media role.

“In October 2019, I made the decision to quit what I thought was my ‘dream job’ (sports journalism) and completely start from scratch in the pursuit to be a freelance

photographer.

“I didn’t have a single piece of equipment to my name, but I was determined to follow my passion.”

Kieran said he ‘had a lot of time on my hands’ during the national lockdown in March 2020.

He added: “I regularly took my camera out around Worthing and started shooting anything and everything.

“In May 2020 I photographed a Spitfire flying over the Care for Veterans care home in Worthing and got my picture on the front page of the Daily Mail and The Sun the very next day.”

Kieran said Covid-19 has encouraged him to ‘strengthen my range of skills across multiple genres of photography’, adding: “The streets of Worthing provided a brilliant platform for that.

“In the past couple of months I started looking at the collection of Worthing-based photos I’d taken and I really wanted to put them to better use than just posting on social media.

“I started toying with the idea of creating a calendar and spend some time whittling down my pictures to select 13 that would show off the beauty and versatility of Worthing.

“I wanted the collection of pictures to be colourful, creative and eye-catching.”

The product has been named the Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar. They are being sold online here and at the Christmas market stalls at Level 1 this month.

1. Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar (January) Worthing freelance photographer Kieran Cleeves has created a Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar that consists of 13 of his photos taken around the town. They are being sold online and and at a Christmas market stall at Level 1 in December. SUS-211212-104206001 Photo: EMPICS Photo Sales

2. Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar (February) Worthing freelance photographer Kieran Cleeves has created a Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar that consists of 13 of his photos taken around the town. They are being sold online and and at a Christmas market stall at Level 1 in December. SUS-211212-104138001 Photo Sales

3. Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar (March) Worthing freelance photographer Kieran Cleeves has created a Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar that consists of 13 of his photos taken around the town. They are being sold online and and at a Christmas market stall at Level 1 in December. SUS-211212-104353001 Photo: EMPICS Photo Sales

4. Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar (April) Worthing freelance photographer Kieran Cleeves has created a Wonderful Worthing 2022 Calendar that consists of 13 of his photos taken around the town. They are being sold online and and at a Christmas market stall at Level 1 in December. SUS-211212-104249001 Photo: EMPICS Photo Sales