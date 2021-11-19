Worthing Peace Group hold white poppy Remembrance Sunday memorial

Worthing Peace Group held a memorial ceremony on Remembrance Sunday (November 14) to remember those who lost their lives in wars.

By Lauren Oakley
Friday, 19th November 2021, 10:11 am

The group held the event at the Peace Tree in Homefield Park, and tied white poppies to the caging around the Peace Tree.

Following a minute’s silence to remember all those killed in conflict, Pauline Fraser spoke about the significance of the white poppy.

She said: “It stands for remembrance of all victims of war. Today over 90 per cent of people killed in warfare are civilians.

“The poppy symbolises a commitment to peace and non-violent solutions to conflict.

“It challenges the glorification or celebration of war.”

The event also saw Sylvia Knight read out a poem dedicated to peace by the late Con Fraser, mother of Pauline.