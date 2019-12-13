Worthing nursery treats rest home residents to Christmas carol concert

Residents at a Worthing rest home were given a Christmas carol concert by their friends at a nearby nursery.

Children at Pumpkin Patch Nursery, in St Botolph’s Road, regularly visit Hollywynds Rest Home, which is just down the street.

Pumpkin Patch Nursery at Hollywynds Rest Home, Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin DM19121800a

They youngsters have built up a good relationship with the older folk and the two different generations enjoy spending time together, teaching each other new skills.

On Wednesday afternoon, the children performed a carol concert as a special Christmas treat.

Denise Franklin, manager of Pumpkin Patch, said: “This service is an annual highlight. Having a good sing-a-long to Christmas carols is very special for our children who have been practising for weeks.

“The residents were delighted by the service and enjoyed hearing the children from Pumpkin Patch sing.

Photo by Derek Martin DM19121813a

“It was a very moving event and the residents were so pleased to see so many happy, smiling looking little faces.

“Everyone joined in, reminisced about other carol concerts they had enjoyed in the past and said how this brought back so many good memories.”

Photo by Derek Martin DM19121808a

Photo by Derek Martin DM19121809a